Car might be linked to body parts found in McKay Bay, police say

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is searching for a vehicle officers say might be involved in the case of body parts found in McKay Bay.

According to police, detectives need help finding a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate HDE6564.

On Friday, police were called to McKay Bay to investigate reports of body parts being found. While a spokesperson for the police department confirmed “additional body parts” were found, witnesses at the scene told WFLA the new body part appeared to be a leg.

A day prior, fishermen also reported finding what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

If you have seen or recognize the Hyundai Elantra, please call 813-231-6130 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos