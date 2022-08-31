EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced that bonus property tax relief could be hitting bank accounts soon.

On August 31, Governor Wolf announced that the one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate are being distributed throughout the state.

“I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices,” said Gov. Wolf.

Governor Wolf says the one-time bonus rebates were made to present relief to vulnerable residents of Pennsylvania still finding their footing after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebates are being funded with approximately $140 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Pennsylvanians have been receiving those bonus checks for the last week.

“We are reminding eligible Pennsylvanians that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021. You can use our online filing system at mypath.pa.gov to get your application submitted prior to the filing deadline of Dec. 31, 2022,” Revenue Secretary, Dan Hassell said. “We’ll work as quickly as we can to make sure that applications are processed and that claimants receive the funds they are entitled to, including the one-time bonus rebate that the Governor made possible.”

Pennsylvanians who have already applied to the PTRR program don’t need to take any further action to receive the bonus rebate check and all PTRR claimants who have been approved for the rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will get the one-time bonus rebate automatically.

Claimants that received the original rebate earlier in the year will get their one-time bonus rebate through the same method that they received their first check, and those who have not received their original rebate yet may get a single check combining the original and one-time bonus rebate.

Claimants will also be receiving a letter in the mail from the Department of Revenue to explain that they will be receiving a one-time rebate, providing details of the claimant’s original and one-time rebate.

An application can be filled out for the rebate for free, and that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations in Pennsylvania, including the Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and state legislators’ offices.

Applicants can also visit the department’s online customer service center for helpful tips and an frequently asked questions about the PTRR program.

For more information, visit the website of the PA Department of Revenue.