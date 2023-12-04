(WHTM) — The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that a food company is recalling over 700 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products that may have been contaminated with listeria.

The RTE products were packaged on dates between Oct. 25 2023 through Nov. 20, 2023. A full list of products can be seen by clicking here. The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

If eaten, food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to these products, according to the department.

The United States Department of Agriculture stated they are concerned that some products may be in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat these products and institutions are advised not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Eliezer Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Pelleh Poultry Corp., at 845-425-4559 or eli@pellehpoultry.com.