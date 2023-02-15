PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $84 million was wagered on the Super Bowl through retail and online sportsbooks.
With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the big game, the gaming control board says the $84,313,189 wagered this year was a 19% increase from last season’s Super Bowl.
After payouts, the revenue is expected to be $29,722,902, up more than $25 million from last year.
The sports wagering handle and revenue is as follows with comparisons to wagering on the previous three Super Bowls:
|Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2023
|$4,652,018
|Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022
|$697,646
|Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021
|-$24,264
|Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020
|-$450,894
|Super Bowl Revenue Online 2023
|$25,070,884
|Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022
|$3,877,693
|Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021
|$9,418,535
|Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020
|-$2,840,675
|Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022
|$29,722,902
|Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022
|$4,575,339
|Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021
|$9,394,271
|Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020
|-$3,334,787
The Board also reports that there were more than 793,000 online sports wagering accounts that were active during the Super Bowl weekend per data from geolocation technology service GeoComply.
Additionally, the gaming control board says GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 11.8 geolocation checks during the weekend to ensure that the wagering activity was being conducted by individuals who were within Pennsylvania and were authorized to conduct wagering on a site.