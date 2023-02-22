NORRISTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office and several district attorneys announced the dismantling of a Pennsylvania gun trafficking organization.
Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, and Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub made the announcement Wednesday night after arresting eight people involved in the gun trafficking ring.
According to officials, 40-year-old Larry Williams headed the organization and allegedly purchased 94 firearms and attempted to buy 23 more before reselling the firearms in southeast Pennsylvania.
Eight people were arrested on multiple felony charges related to the straw purchase of firearms, operating a corrupt organization, and the illegal transfer of firearms. The following individuals, all from Philadelphia, were arrested in the takedown.
- Larry Williams, 40 years old
- Police say Williams was responsible for directing the purchases of the firearms, the sale of a majority of the illegal firearms, and trafficking illegal drugs.
- Robert Cooper III, 23 years old
- According to police, Robert Cooper III allegedly purchased 41 firearms and attempted to buy an additional eight firearms.
- Ziair Stenson, 26 years old
- Ziair Stenson allegedly purchased 36 firearms and attempted to buy an additional seven firearms.
- Malik Rowell-Jernigan, 24 years old
- Police also say Malik Rowell-Jernigan purchased eight firearms and attempted to purchase an additional three firearms.
- Kevin Lester Logan, 24 years old
- The Attorney General’s office stated Kevin Lester Logan purchased three firearms in relation to the gun trafficking ring.
- Daynell Jones, 40 years old
- Daynell Jones purchased three firearms according to officials.
- Zakayla S. Deshields, 22 years old
- Investigators say Zakayla S. Deshields purchased three firearms.
- Shadiid Smalley, 23 years old
- Shadiid Smalley attempted to purchase five firearms, according to police.