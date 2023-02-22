NORRISTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office and several district attorneys announced the dismantling of a Pennsylvania gun trafficking organization.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, and Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub made the announcement Wednesday night after arresting eight people involved in the gun trafficking ring.

Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle A. Henry speaking at a press conference that announced the investigative results and arrests related to the illegal purchase and sale of nearly 100 guns in eight counties. Photo courtesy of pacast.com

According to officials, 40-year-old Larry Williams headed the organization and allegedly purchased 94 firearms and attempted to buy 23 more before reselling the firearms in southeast Pennsylvania.

Eight people were arrested on multiple felony charges related to the straw purchase of firearms, operating a corrupt organization, and the illegal transfer of firearms. The following individuals, all from Philadelphia, were arrested in the takedown.