EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announces a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Sheetz.

According to PA Lottery, a Sheetz in Allegheny County sold a $3 million snow scratch-off ticket. Sheetz on 2100 Mosside Driver in Monroeville receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million snow bank is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.