PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Two adults have been banned from all Pennsylvania casinos by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) after leaving children unattended to gamble.

The PGCB announced on March 22 that a man and a woman were banned from all 17 Pennsylvania casinos for separate incidents of leaving children unattended in vehicles to gamble.

A man was added to the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 12-year-old in a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Presque Isle Downs Casino in Erie while he gambled at the sportsbook.

A woman was also added to the Involuntary Exclusion List after she left a 14-month-old child in a running vehicle at the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia, while she was wagering at the sportsbook.

These bannings are to serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot, garage, hotel or other venues at a casino due to potential safety hazards, according to the PGCB.

Leaving a minor unattended at a Pennsylvania casino can lead to criminal prosecution in addition to the ban from all Pennsylvania casinos. From January 2022 through February 2023, the PGCB has identified 331 incidents of children being left unattended by adults to gamble.