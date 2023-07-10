PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a busy night Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh when 17 people were taken to the local hospital, including a worker and an EMT.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, they received 37 calls for service during the concert on Saturday, July 8, with 17 people being taken to the hospital for various reasons, including two going into cardiac arrest.

EMS reported that a person working on the setup Inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest. Numerous crews were able to help the worker and they were taken to Allegheny General Hospital (AGH).

While leaving the facility, one of the paramedics went into cardiac arrest. They were reportedly resuscitated after several shocks and taken to AGH as well.

Other people transported suffered heart-related issues and/or falls with one person reportedly having a seizure.

It’s currently unknown if the heat played a factor. According to localconditions.com, Pittsburgh was in the low 80s dropping into the upper 70s around the time of the concert.

Sheeran made the stop in Pittsburgh for his tour. His most recent tour has been taking place for more than a year and will continue through September, his website shows.