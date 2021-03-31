State lawmakers to investigate the Wolf administration’s handling of PPE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The House State Government Committee is investigating how the state handled personal protective equipment procurement, storage and distribution throughout the pandemic.

Leaders of several state agencies are set to testify at the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Recently, the Governor has been questioned about a stockpile of PPE at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. It’s estimated the state and Dauphin County have lost $296 million in revenue since the complex has been closed to store it for the past year.

At the hearing, House State Government Committee Chair Rep. Seth Grove plans to ask leaders from the Wolf administration about the plan for PPE moving forward and for the complex as a whole.

The Governor insists a big lesson from this past year is that a stockpile is necessary to combat any future pandemics. He has also said he understands the stockpile cannot stay at the complex, and that the state is looking for a new space to rent.

The meeting will be live streamed on Rep. Grove’s and the PA House GOP‘s websites.