LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are two State lawmakers who are demanding answers in connection to a road resurfacing project that has led to residents’ complaints.

The project is taking place on what’s known as the “Back Road” between Swoyersville and Exeter. The process uses oil and chips to resurface the road.

But residents say the work has led to dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage.

