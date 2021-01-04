State lawmaker calls for immediate action on spread of COVID in state prisons

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Senator Lisa Baker is calling for immediate action to be taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state prison system — namely at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County.

The latest State Health Department numbers show that about half of the 1,900 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Nine inmates have died, meanwhile 50 of the 494 staff members, mostly corrections officers, have also tested positive and are in quarantine.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have reaction from state officials as to what they say is being done to deal with the cases as well as what lawmakers think should be done moving forward on later editions of Eyewitness News.