State grants allow local schools to look at upping security

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Recently announced state grants are on the way to bolster school security in a number of districts in our area.

Eyewitness News is sitting down with local superintendents to talk about how that money will be spent and the varying needs of different districts.

What does the modern age call for when it comes to protecting our students and what are the actual costs?

Last week, Senator John Yudichak announced the grants:

State Senator John Yudichak (I-Luzerne/Carbon) announced that school safety and security grants totaling over $1.1 million were awarded in the 14th Senatorial District.

School districts and other entities that will receive grants in the 14th Senatorial District include:

Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 – $307,321

Jim Thorpe Area School District- $308,507

Lehighton Area School District – $40,000

Palmerton Area School District – $35,000

Panther Valley School District – $35,000

Weatherly Area School District – $30,000

Crestwood School District – $40,000

Greater Nanticoke Area School District – $40,000

Hanover Area School District – $40,000

Hazleton Area School District – $152,800

Pittston Area School District – $40,000

Wilkes-Barre Area School District -$45,000

Wyoming Area School District – $40,000

Wyoming Valley West School District – $45,000

“Our students, faculty and staff across the 14th Senatorial District and the Commonwealth should feel safe and secure every day that they walk into school,” said Senator John Yudichak. “The School Safety and Security Grant Program is a vital resource for our school districts and intermediate units as they work to ensure the safety of their students, faculty and staff.”

“We are most appreciative to Senator Yudichak and the Luzerne County legislative delegation for their ongoing commitment and support in helping our schools ensure the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff. This continued funding helps our IU and districts to meet the modern day school security challenges within our existing buildings and also helps to address some of the mental health needs in addition to physical security needs. We look forward to an ongoing commitment at the state level as we continue to secure and support all school facilities and the individuals within them,” said Dr. Anthony Grieco, Executive Director of the Luzerne County IU 18.

Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students, and creating other programs to protect students.

The grants were awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) as part of the School Safety and Security Grant Program, which was created by lawmakers in 2018.