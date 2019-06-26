State GOP chairman resigns amid misconduct allegations

Photo Courtesy: pagop.org

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) – The head of the Pennsylvania Republican Party has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The news comes after a bombshell report was published in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It claims Val DiGiorgio sent inappropriate messages and pictures to a city council candidate who was looking for his advice and support.

Digiorgio denies the allegations in his resignation letter citing “gross mischaracterizations” of mutual, consensual communications.”

