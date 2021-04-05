State fire marshal investigates fire at a Mifflin Township home

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Early Monday morning, crews responded to a structure fire in Mifflin Township.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. and took roughly 45 minutes to get under control. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of that fire. Damage was contained only to the structure.