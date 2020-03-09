State Department warns Americans not to travel by cruise ship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC/WBRE/WYOU) – The State Department is warning U.S. citizens against traveling by cruise ship. The warning was part of an advisory that went out on Sunday night.

The department says travelers with underlying health conditions should be especially cautious.

According to the CDC, there is an increased risk of being infected with the coronavirus on cruises. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have have denied port entry rights to some ships and prevented passengers from disembarking.

Passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information.