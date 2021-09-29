State College in final four of ESPN’s ‘College Town Showdown’

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no place like Happy Valley, but that statement is being put to the test; State College is currently in the final four in ESPN’s “Football Town Showdown.”

Fans can vote for their favorite college town in this round between State College, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, West Virginia starting Sept. 29. You have until Oct. 2 to decide which college town reigns supreme. Head to ESPN’s Twitter and Instagram to cast your vote.

State College has already beaten out Ann Arbor, Michigan and Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the two previous rounds.

If you want to cast a vote to decide between Madison, Wisconsin and Baton Rouge, Louisiana you can place your votes from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9.

The Football Town Showdown, presented by Shell pitted the 16 best college football towns against each other to find out which is the best college football town in America.

“College Football is unlike any sport because of the fans,” Andrew Messina, SVP of Disney Advertising Sales said. “They’re enthusiastic about football, passionate about their school, devoted to their hometown, and they want to be involved in all aspects of the game.”