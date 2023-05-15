STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person had to be flown from the scene of a crash on Monday in State College.

According to State College Police, the accident between a moped and a vehicle happened sometime after 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15. The area of Hastings Road and University Drive were closed for several hours.

The man who was driving the moped had to be flown to a Danville hospital for his injuries. No more details about his condition are known at this time.

State College Police are currently investigating the accident.