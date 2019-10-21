State Chancellor of System of Higher Education visits ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The leaders of the state system of higher education stopped by a local campus today.

The Chancellor of the State System, Dr. Daniel Greenstein, met with students and staff at East Stroudsburg University. They discussed issues not only facing the campus but across other state schools.

Tuition costs, academics, and parking were big topics, as well as mental health help on campus.

Students who attended one of the sessions say the visit was a great way to express their concerns.

Doctor Greenstein says many of the questions raised at ESU are similar to other campuses among his stops around the state.