State attorney general announces lawsuit to stop USPS service changes

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks at a news conference Friday Oct. 12, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Shapiro is appealing to legislators to change state law so that civil cases can be pursued in court in decades-old clergy abuse cases. Shapiro also wants the Legislature to lift the statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions going […]

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced two multi-state coalitions that will file federal lawsuits against the nationwide changes within the U.S. Postal Service.

The lawsuits seek to secure mail-in voting abilities for the upcoming presidential election.

The changes being implemented at the USPS include limiting staff overtime, which affects the timely delivery of mail. As a result, the attorney general’s office says it has caused delays with Pennsylvanian’s receiving mail.

The USPS told many states, including Pennsylvania, that it could not guarantee the delivery of mail-in ballots in compliance with state laws and deadlines.

Attorney General Shapiro’s lawsuit will contend that the USPS unlawfully implemented these nationwide changes. The lawsuit seeks to reverse the changes and guarantee safeguards for mail-in ballots.

“And for the public, know that postal workers have long provided secure and reliable delivery of ballots. The important thing for you to do is vote. Vote early in person. Vote by mail. However you choose to vote, we’re here to make sure it counts,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

Since the announcement of the lawsuits, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement on Friday that says he will “suspend” changes to the United States Postal Service that have prompted concern about mail delays until after the election.

In response to this announcement, Attorney General Shapiro’s office released the following statement on his behalf: “We need more than a statement, we need binding agreements. The Postmaster General’s statement, while positive, does not address the operational changes put in place in July at the heart of our lawsuit. Therefore, we’ll continue to press our case through the legal process and hold DeJoy accountable going forward beyond the election.”