State announces spay and neuter surgeries able to resume

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Departments of Agriculture and State updated the guidance on veterinary practices to allow for elective surgical procedures and non-essential services such as spaying or neutering to take place.

During the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture temporarily waived the requirement of Pennsylvania’s Dog Law, which requires shelters and rescues to have dogs and cats spayed or neutered before adoption.

Shelters must follow up with pet owners who adopted a pet during the pandemic, to have the procedure take place within 120 days of adoption.

For more information Click Here.