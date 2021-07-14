State and VA officials discuss improving veterans’ services at Williamsport roundtable

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials held a roundtable in Williamsport Wednesday to address improving the quality and accessibility of services for local veterans.

Congressman Fred Keller was joined by officials from the Wilkes-Bare VA as well as veterans’ service officers from seven of the 15 counties in the state’s 12 congressional district.

During the roundtable, Keller discussed the backlog of records pertaining to disability claims and VA benefits. Keller also addressed legislation, the RECORDS Act, introduced to resume in-person operations to expedite veterans’ record requests.

“The brave men and women who have served our country in uniform deserve a government that is responsive to their needs and that works diligently on their behalf. Our discussion today reaffirmed that the RECORDS Act is needed and works toward establishing long-term solutions to address the delays at the NPRC,” Keller said. “I’m grateful for the partnership our office has with local officials as we continue to put pressure on the NPRC to make good on the promise that America makes to our servicemembers, who have sacrificed so much in the protection of our freedoms and way of life.”

The group also discussed strategies for local, state and federal partner to work to improve veterans’ services.