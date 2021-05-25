State and local police at Falls Township boat launch in Wyoming County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There was a heavy police presence along the Susquehanna River in Wyoming County.

State and local police along with a PSP forensic reconstruction van were near the boat launch off of Route 92 in Falls Township Tuesday.

According to neighbors, police were seen in the area starting around 4:00 p.m.

Multiple airboats were scene surveying the shore. Neighbors said they were surprised at the large police presence.

Police cleared the scene around 6:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring you more details as they are released.