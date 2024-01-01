TAFTON, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some people started the new year off with a plunge as the Ledgedale and Tafton Volunteer Dive and Rescue Teams held the Paupack Polar Plunge.

It was a fundraising event to support their efforts to provide emergency response services on Lake Wallenpaupack and surrounding waterbodies. It’s an annual tradition where many participate.

“Partly tradition mostly to support the fire companies here Ledgedale and Tafton,” said participant Rick Shema.

“We get a lot of people to support us to come out and jump into this 40-degree temp water helps us get equipment throughout the year. Without the support we would not be able to get as much equipment as we do,” said Tafton Fire Chief Michael Miller.

The event started at 11:00 a.m. and went on until 2:00 p.m.

