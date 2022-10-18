SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Fire Investigators say they are in the process of investigating a fire that broke out in a Lackawanna County Staples Monday evening.

According to officials, the fire department responded to a report of flames in the Staples on Viewmont Drive, Scranton, around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators told Eyewitness News everyone in the store evacuated safely and firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions in the store on their arrival.

First responders said it took them about a half hour to get the fire under control.

As of now, inspectors have condemned the building and it will remain condemned until the store can pass inspection. Officials said it is up to the store to make any repairs that may be necessary to pass the inspection.

The inspector Eyewitness News talked to said they don’t use the term “suspicious” in their reports, but any time an investigator is asked to investigate a fire there is a reason for it.

There has been no further comment on the details of the investigation or if the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators told Eyewitness News more information regarding the fire will be released in the coming days.