SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY- (WBRE-WYOU-TV) Two people are facing charges after a standoff with police in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police were on a routine patrol when they heard gunshots on south 10th Street in Sunbury.

A man fired several shots and went back inside a home. After a brief standoff, Jamie Vasquez-Hernandez, Miguel Garcia, and Luis Cuevas-Alvarez along with a juvenile surrendered.

Police found drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun inside the home.