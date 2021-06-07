Stained glass at Scranton City Hall restored

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A long-awaited project was finally unveiled Monday in The Electric City. The historic stained glass above the main doors to Scranton City Hall have been renovated.

It’s been 3 months since Baut Studios began work on the stained glass windows at Scranton’s City Hall. Those windows were in pretty bad shape.

“These windows, which were in a very precarious conditions, before we worked on them, taken care of. They were to the point where given a little bit more time, they would have fallen out of their openings,” said Conrad Baut, president of Baut Studios Inc.

“The windows were really damaged. They were starting to bend it was almost like a little bit of a rollercoaster, so we needed a really, really, really technical repairs. And Baut Studios does this for a living, it’s not the kind of thing you just go in there and try to fix. You need a professional,” said Scranton mayor Paige Cognetti.

Cognetti tells us the project’s inception was in 2019, under Mayor Wayne Evans, and the project was passed on to her administration.

We’re working now to get the roof repaired. That’s the most important thing. We can’t do much in city hall if the roof isn’t fixed and we start to have water problems. So we’re starting there.”

Mayor Cognetti says they’re looking for ways to fund other renovations for the iconic Scranton building as well.

The stained glass renovation cost over $40,000.