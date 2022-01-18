Staffing shortage leads to long lines at Jack Frost Resort over holiday weekend

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Long lines were spotted at a popular ski resort in the Poconos this past holiday weekend and the wait time was longer than normal.

It’s a chilly and windy Tuesday evening at Jack Frost Ski Resort. Throughout the day, Eyewitness News saw short lines for the ski lift, which wasn’t the case this past weekend and resort officials say staffing issues were the root of the problem.

Jack Frost Ski Resort had a slow flow of guests on the mountain Tuesday afternoon, following a busy holiday weekend.

Skiers and snowboarders were seen on Monday waiting in an unusually long line.

“People were excited, and that, coupled with some of the staffing shortages that we’ve had kind of created a little bit more of those long lines that I’m sure the public has seen,” said general manager, Trent Poole.

Poole says MLK weekend is one of its busiest and they’re doing all they can to provide the best service to their guests.

“It’s just like everybody else. We’re seeing staffing shortages in a lot of our departments but, I mean, at the end of the day we’ve been open since the early part of December and we’ve been here servicing our guests,” Poole said.







Photo Courtesy: Gary Joseph Chlapaty Jr.

Skiers and snowboarders on the mountain say they didn’t have a problem getting up the hill at all.

“The lines are good today. We get in, get up the lift, and be able to go down right again,” said Chelsea Brees, student, Bloomsburg University.

Ava King is a season pass holder and she says the short lines and Tuesday’s weather made the perfect mix for a day on the mountain.

“I came earlier in the season, and it was very icy, and the snow’s definitely getting better,” said Ava King, student, Bloomsburg University.

Ethan Tom made the drive from New York and he tells us despite the staffing issues, he had no problems.

“Easy, like pretty simple, guy over there is real nice,” said Ethan Tom.

Jack Frost officials say they’re focused on hiring employees for its lift operations. For job openings at Jack Frost, visit the Vail Resorts website.