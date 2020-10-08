Staff member at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center tests positive for coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A staff member at the the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Administrative Director Tony Guariglia confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Guariglia said after working with the State Department of Health and through contact tracing efforts, it appears at this time, no one has been identified as a contact. Guariglia said no other staff members or students were within 6-feet for longer than 15 minutes with the individual, 48 hours after the asymptomatic test result.

“We sent a message out to community to staff and students and the district to make aware of an employee that tested positive, but that it doesn’t affect day to day operations,” Guariglia told Eyewitness News.

The administrative director said they are continuing to be watchful and are keeping up with deep cleaning the building, shops and labs everyday.

“We remain vigilant, we obviously disinfect everyday and twice a week building is fogged,” Guariglia said.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center serves students in multiple school districts including, Coughlin, Crestwood, G.A.R., Greater Nanticoke Area, Hanover, Holy Redeemer, Meyers, Old Forge, Pittston Area and Riverside.