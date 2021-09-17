Stabbing leads to assault charges in Fairview Township, police say

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police report that after being at a benefit dinner on Saturday night a couple began to fight which ended in a stabbing.

Police were called to Geisinger Wyoming Valley at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a patient who had stab wounds.

Police say they originally responded to the victim, Jason Verdekal’s, home at North Main Street in Fairview Township where they found that the aggressor, Carla Myers, was already at the hospital.

Upon arrival to the hospital, police found Verdekal in the trauma department receiving medical attention and officers asked the victim to describe what happened. Police say he told them he and Myers got into a fight when she noticed a scratch on his back.

Verdekal then told police he went downstairs and noticed Myers had a knife in her right hand and that she jabbed him in the stomach. Police took note of the bandage on his left lower side, and underneath was a puncture wound.

According to police reports, Verdekal went downstairs and Myers followed, she said she grabbed a knife out of the drawer to protect herself and her child. Myers says that Verdekal grabbed her shoulder and she hit him with her hands while trying to get away, which resulted in him getting stabbed.

Myers tells officers that she offered to take him to the hospital but he was belligerent and screaming.

Myers is charged with simple assault and harassment.