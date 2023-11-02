WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody after a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

According to Wyoming Regional Police Chief Mike Turner, police were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to a wooded area behind Sperlazzo Street for a reported stabbing.

Police say they arrived on the scene to a male suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

Investigation revealed that a male, later identified as 29-year-old Joseph Bonczek, had slashed the victim during a verbal altercation that turned physical according to the arrest affidavit.

Chief Turner says the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they determined Bonczek fled to a home in the 1000 block of Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort, where he was arrested in the driveway.

Officers said they spoke with Bonczek who told officers he threw the knife in the river.

Bonczek is facing several charges according to officials including aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and other related misdemeanors.