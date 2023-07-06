SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a suspect in Scranton after a person was found stabbed and left in critical condition.

According to detectives, officers were called to a stabbing report on Cherry and Pittston Avenue in Scranton Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was rushed to hospital for surgery as they are in critical condition.

The suspect is still at large and investigators are actively searching for them after they fled the scene of the crime.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest as it is released.