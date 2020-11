SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was injured in a stabbing in West Scranton just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, identified as an 18-year-old, was found laying on his back, with a stab wound to his thigh on the 1300 block of Schlager Street.

The victim was taken to Geisinger CMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives in Scranton have a person of interest they want to speak with.