SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Before the St. Patrick’s Parade steps off the annual parade mass is held at Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

The cathedral was packed as monsignor Joseph Quinn held the mass Bishop Joseph Bambara welcomed the crowd.

The mass was offered in memory of John Barrett, Jack Lee and Judge James Munley the people who attend say this mass is something they just cannot miss.

“The most important part of the parade day to us is the mass. We’re catholic first and we’re Irish second and the combination of the two makes this pretty terrific,” Dot Crowley, president of the Lackawanna County ladies ancient order of Hibernians.

Members of the parade association also took part in the mass.