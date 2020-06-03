St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton to reopen on June 10th after sanitization

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Church leaders announced that the St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton will close at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th to undergo a professional cleaning and sanitization, ahead of their reopening on Wednesday, June 10th.

On that day, it will hold public masses once more starting at 6:30 a.m.

The church says the schedule has been adjusted to allow for cleaning between gatherings to ensure safety from COVID-19 infections.

Daily mass M-F is at 6:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.*

Saturday daily mass is at 6:30 a.m. and the vigil mass is at 4:00 p.m.*

Sunday mass is at 11:00 a.m.

Confession will be on Saturday, June 13th and Saturday, June 20th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (More dates to come)

*These masses will be streamed on social media, their website and CTV.

The church also said in their press release that it will open 30 minutes before mass and 10 minutes before confession.

They also pointed out that mass attendance needs to be reserved beforehand. This can be done by calling (570) 344 – 7231 ext. 101 or visiting their website. Weekend mass attendance is capped at once per month, per individual or household. Daily mass has no attendance cap at this time.

Maximum capacity in the cathedral has been reduced to 70 people to reduce the risk of infection and the church says social distancing must be maintained. Floor markers and signage to guide parishioners will be in place. Masks are also required but may be removed for communion.

The church also encouraged anyone who is over 60 years old, has an underlying illness that increases risk of complications or has symptoms of the virus to stay home and enjoy the mass via livestream.