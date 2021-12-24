St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton hold Christmas Eve mass

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christians around the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Many churches hold Christmas Eve masses, including St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.

Many of the parishioners we spoke with say they’re blessed to be able to gather together in person with their families friends and neighbors.

Hundreds filled the pews as Bishop Joseph Bambara celebrated the mass. The sea of people inside the cathedral is a much different sight compared to last year when limited space was available and everyone had to make reservations to attend mass.

In order to keep it this way, the diocese is strongly recommending everyone wear masks to follow safety protocols.

For people of all faith backgrounds from near and far, attending this mass is a beloved Christmas Eve tradition.

“Last year we watched from home, it wasn’t the same. But when the church opened up we were in mass for Easter, still was different, but it was nice to be back at mass for Easter, but it’s very special to be back at Christmas Eve Mass,” said Nicole Wheeler.

Bishop Bambera will be celebrating midnight mass here at St. Peters Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue Friday evening.

Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on the meaning of mass from parishioners and the bishop coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.