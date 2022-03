WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News’ own Mark Hiller stopped by a school in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning to promote a literacy campaign known as “Read Across America”.

Mark spoke to students in Ms. Perry`s third grade class at Saint Nicholas – St. Mary`s School.

The book was Dr. Seuss’ “What Pet Should I Get?”

Mark said the children were well-behaved, attentive and ready to head to the school’s book fair after the reading.