WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a unique home that welcomes creative writers to come for a short stay while they work.

It’s the first residency of its kind in Lycoming County.

“I live full-time in Brooklyn with my family and we started coming out here, the first pandemic summer and we just really fell in love with the area,” said Emily Flake, The Owner and Operator of St. Nell’s Humor Writing Residency.

In 2020, the St. Nell’s Humor Writing Residency opened its doors in Williamsport. The spacious century-old home welcomes women, non-binary, and other marginalized genders to come and create humor-related writing.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have done residencies before, and just having the time and space to do your work in an environment that isn’t your house is huge,” explained Flake.

Flake is a cartoonist and humor writer based in Brooklyn. For years, she wanted to open a home where creative minds could flourish.

“I did a Kickstarter. I raised the down payment for the house. We closed on it in December 2020 and we started doing, like, trial run residencies that March, March 2021,” told Flake.

Since then, over 40 people have come to St. Nell’s. Applicants pay $20 to apply, and, if accepted, their stay is free.

“Residencies are for two weeks, so, basically, and people can cut that up a little bit too. Like if you can only stay for a week that’s fine, but everybody gets a bedroom and a little writing space,” described Flake.

They host 3 people at a time. Flake says the community has embraced her mission and she’s looking forward to the future of St. Nell’s.

“It really has been an extraordinary experience so far and I’m really, really, really happy with how it’s been turning out,” said Flake.

Flake says this project is truly a labor of love and encourages humor-based writers to consider a stay.

To learn more head to St. Nell’s website.