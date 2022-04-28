COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new healthcare facility is ready to open its doors in the Poconos.

Located off Memorial Boulevard in Tobyhanna is where you can find the mountain center. A building that provides several resources committed to meeting the needs of families and children. Its newest addition brings a medical facility into the mix.

St. Luke’s family medicine Tobyhanna is open to the public and officials tell me there was a need for healthcare in the area and this facility, now fulfills it.





“I’ve been in this community for 22 years and I raised my kids here and it’s such an important service that we’ve been missing for a while,” said Vera Filipovska, family nurse practitioner, St. Luke’s University Health.

Filipovska will be the nurse practitioner at the facility where she also lives right next door to the president of St. Luke’s Monroe campus says it was a perfect coincidence.

“Totally by accident, did we find someone who literally lives across the street and worked for us, and really is excited to be here and serve the community that she lives in,” stated Don Seiple, president, St. Luke’s Monroe campus.

She along with mountain center officials says the drive to healthcare resources stops many in the area from seeking medical treatment.

“We also have a community that’s underprivileged and underserved because not only that they can’t get to their services because of transportation reasons or whatever the reason is, we make it closer to them,” explained Filipovska.

“I know that once the doors are open to the public, we’re going to see foot traffic in here like we never have before,” stated Kristi Hammond, executive director, Pocono Services for Families & Children.

The new St. Luke’s Family Medicine facility in Tobyhanna will open its doors to the public on Monday.