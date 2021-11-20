St. Luke’s Carbon County hospital campus features advanced technology

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new hospital has opened in Carbon County and holds some of the first technology-advanced hospital features in the country.

“Everybody says ‘It doesn’t look like a hospital, it looks like a hotel, it looks like a 5-star resort’ that was intentional,” said Joe Pinto, Chief Operating Officer at Carbon County hospital.

A ‘not your typical hospital was built in Lehighton and celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

The 80 million dollars St. Luke’s Carbon campus has one-of-a-kind features like its HVAC “life-air” system that kills COVID and all other viruses in the air.

“So what it is really is we think, one of the safest hospitals in the world.” John Nespoli, President of the St. Luke’s Carbon campus.

President Nespoli says their goal was to take the fear out of healthcare and make the building more welcoming.

“Our vision was let’s let this building reflect the beauty of carbon county. You know this is an area of skiing and outdoors and hiking trails,” stated Nespoli.

Their vision became a reality adding local art pieces and taking the usual hospital cafeteria and making “Rick’s cafe” for its patients and staff.

If patients aren’t able to have their family with them inside their room the hospital installed smart TVs that can virtually connect them.

Chief operating officer Joe Pinto says the campus was needed because many patients were being taken out of Lehighton for care.

“Let’s face it, you know when you’re sick that last thing you want to have to worry about is driving long distances to receive that particular care or even have to follow up on care,” explained Pinto, Chief Operating Officer at the Carbon County hospital.

In addition to all of its advanced technology, St. Luke’s Carbon went as far as creating a signature, relaxing scent for its patients when walking inside the building.