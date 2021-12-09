St. Luke’s Carbon campus adding more beds to emergency department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After opening in November, St. Luke’s University Hospital’s Carbon Campus will now be adding 13 more beds to the Emergency Department (ED).

According to Emergency Department Director, Marsha Estep, the hospital had originally planned to expand. However, demand for emergency services has been very high.

The hospital made the decision to begin construction on the additional rooms, sooner rather than later, officials say.

Project Manager, Bret Buchman, said construction will begin in January and is expected to be complete in late Spring, 2022.

“Space for the additional rooms had been part of the original design,” Buchman said.

According to a news release, when construction is complete the Carbon Campus will big the largest acute-care hospital the area has ever seen, with a total of 30 beds in the ED.

“This expansion is another key step in us ensuring that we have the capacity and resources to provide our patients with an exceptionally high level of care without them having to leave their community,” said David Gibson, MSN, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services.

The news release states that each room will have its own walls and doors, for privacy as well as, cardiac monitors, beds that can weigh patients for dosing purposes and televisions for the patient’s enjoyment, while waiting.

The Emergency Department at the Carbon Campus is located off the Mahoning Valley interchange of the PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) and Route 209.