St. Joseph’s Pantry forced to pull 100 tubs of baby formula due to recall

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — St. Joseph’s pantry workers had to pull 100 tubs of baby formula off their shelves due to a national recall.

The Abbott Nutrition Sturgis is voluntarily removing their products due to a report of at least four illnesses in the three states. They have recalled three products that are produced from their Michigan facility.





The brands are Similac, Alimentum or Elecare Powered Infant Formulas. These are what consumers have to look out for:

first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

code on the container contains k8, sh or z2; and

expiration date is 4-1-2022 (apr 2022) or later.

Parents and guardians are coming to the pantry store due to the fact that they can’t find products in the stores. Supplies are limited as they wait for more donations to come in.

Reporter Cody Butler stopped by St. Joseph’s Baby and Children Pantry as they had to pull tubs off the shelves with an already shortage.