St. Joseph’s Church Celebrates Food and Tradition

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The distinct flavors of Lebanese cuisine highlighted a unique food fair in Lackawanna County.

Saint Joseph’s Church In Scranton’s West Side held 18th its annual Lebanese and American food festival this weekend.

People of the parish cooked Lebanese classics such as kibbe, kabobs, and pies.

The festival brings the people of Saint Joseph’s church together.

“It’s an effort of all the people in the parish and friends and helpers and everything to support our parish,” said Karen Abda Kane, President, Women’s Society Of Saint Joseph’s Church

The proceeds go towards maintaining Saint Joseph’s Church.

Organizers say it will return next year.