St. Clair Borough death investigation currently underway

ST. CLAIR BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway in St. Clair Borough, in Schuylkill County.

Thursday morning, State Police responded to a home on South Mill Street in Saint Clair Borough and they have yet to release any details of the investigation.

Robert Payne says he woke Thursday morning up to a knock on the door from police.

“They were all out here, there was quite a few of them and they said they were investigating a death. They were asking me about the residents that lived there,” said Robert Payne, Neighbor, St. Clair Borough.

Payne says police asked if he ever heard parties or loud arguments from his neighbor’s home on South Mill Street.

Nicholas Kostishak also lives on South Mill Street. He says he woke up to commotion outside just before 8:00 a.m.

“This morning I heard voices in front of the house on my porch and I saw a woman walking up and down the street; sidewalk with a cellphone and she was in tears and she was talking with the coroner and they were doing some paperwork and using my front porch as a desk,” said Kostishak.

Kostishak says for several hours, state and local police conducted an investigation at his neighbor’s home.

“Police start coming in more and more, the forensic team came in, the coroner came back and when i came back from the store a little bit later, they were taking a body out of the resident’s house,” Kostishak said.

Neighbors who know the victim say she’s a woman believed to be in her 30s. They say she lived in the house with a young boy and possibly a boyfriend.

Neighbors also say they’ve seen police at the victim’s house before. Kostishak fears she was in an abusive relationship.

“Sad, lonely, things like this don’t need to happen,” said Kostishak.

PSP Schuylkill Haven say the death is not suspicious in nature and there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we receive the latest information