St. Ann’s novena begins with some changes for COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The annual novena to St. Ann begins today in Scranton. This year will be a little different due to COVID-19 precautions.

St. Ann’s novena is 9 days of solemn prayer for parishioners. It’s a tradition that has lasted nearly a century and even COVID-19 cannot stand in it’s way.

“It has always been an inter-generational family event. Mother brought them, and then grandmother brought them and then great grandmother brought them. And that kind of family tradition is very strong,” said Father Richard Burke.

Each year, St. Ann’s Basilica is packed with thousands of people on each of the 9 days of prayer leading up to the feast day. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 130 people can attend mass inside the basilica. Others have to participate in a different way.

“We’ll tape it and of course put it on the diocese cable network. We also put it on a regular Comcast channel several times a day. We’ll also live stream it for those who wish on Facebook,” said Father Richard.

The novena is typically held outdoors under tents. This year, people have the option to sit on the lawn and listen from loud speakers while social distancing, or from their car on 90.1 FM. The changes were implemented to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a little odd for a catholic priest to try and encourage people to stay home, stay away from church. But actually it’s an important thing for the elderly who are especially vulnerable to this disease,” said Father Richard.

Those who attend the novena are happy to put up with the changes so they can get the serenity they come for.

“When you leave here you’re at peace. When you leave here you feel good about yourself. It’s a great place to be,” said one parishioner.

“When I get to this hill, every worry goes away. I’m at total peace. It’s fabulous,” said Carolyn Nardelli of Jessup.

The novena concludes next Sunday the 26th on the feast day.