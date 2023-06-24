DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local church is celebrating 125 years as a house of worship.

Saturday is the quasquicentennial of St. Adalbert’s Parish, a Polish national catholic church in Dickson City.

They celebrated the milestone with an ice cream social, games, and face painting.

The church has been through a lot since it was founded in 1898 including needing to be rebuilt in 1920 after a fire.

“The Polish heritage which is something that I think that you know the church was founded on still exists not as much but I think you know the hospitality and the friendship and the fellowship that we have here is par excellence,” said David Humphreys a chairman at St. Adalbert’s Church.

The parish plans to have an official party in the fall in Lackawanna County.