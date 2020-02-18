SSD Attorneys request environmental inspection records

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Attorneys for Scranton School District employees who filed a federal lawsuit against the district, are requesting public disclosure of records related to unsafe levels of lead and asbestos.
The law firm Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett and Bendesky out of Philadelphia are representing current and former district employees who say themselves, along with students, and others have been exposed to unsafe levels of asbestos and lead for several years.
The request was directed to Scranton School District President Katie Gilmartin.
Attorney Howard explains in the letter that the firms’ clients, as well numerous others from the community who contacted them expressing grave concerns about their health and safety and that of their children, asks for the information to help them better “understand the degree of current and future health risk.”Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky