SSD Attorneys request environmental inspection records

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Attorneys for Scranton School District employees who filed a federal lawsuit against the district, are requesting public disclosure of records related to unsafe levels of lead and asbestos.



The law firm Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett and Bendesky out of Philadelphia are representing current and former district employees who say themselves, along with students, and others have been exposed to unsafe levels of asbestos and lead for several years.

The request was directed to Scranton School District President Katie Gilmartin.