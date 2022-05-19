SPRINGBROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces the closure of State Route 2019, O’Hara Road, until July.
According to PennDOT, SR 2019 will be closed starting Thursday to replace a box culvert.
A detour will be in place as follows:
Traveling south on SR 307:
- Continue south on SR 307 for 1.8 miles;
- Turn right onto SR 690 West;
- Continue on SR 690 West for 1.2 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of SR 690 West and O’Hara Road.
Traveling East on SR 690:
- Continue east on SR 690 for 1.2 miles;
- Turn left onto SR 307 North;
- Continue on SR 307 North for 1.8 miles; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of SR 307 and O’Hara Road.
PennDOT notes work is weather dependent. SR 2019 is expected to reopen sometime in July.