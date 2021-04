DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Route 2009 is closed between Kiesel Road and Old Milford Oswego Turnpike in Milford due to a tree downed in the wires. PennDOT expects it to be open by 9 a.m. on Monday.

For the most up to date road conditions, visit 511PA.