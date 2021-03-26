SR 2002 in Susquehanna County closed due to downed tree on wires

LATHROP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to a release from PennDOT, a downed tree is on wires causing the closure of SR 2002 between Greenwood Street/High Street in Hop Bottom and SR 2009 in Lathrop Township.

The road is closed and estimated to reopen Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

Visit 511PA for the most current road information from PennDOT.