Spyglass Ridge Winery celebrates legal win with annual balloon festival

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Things are looking up for a hot air balloon festival that was nearly grounded in Northumberland County.

The owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery was told he was breaking Rockefeller Township’s agriculture ordinance which threatened this weekend’s festival. But Friday a judge ruled in favor of the winery, and the festival is now underway.

The festival is just getting started here on the grounds of the Spyglass Ridge Winery.

Everyone is excited to be here because just a few hours ago the fate of the festival was uncertain. But a judge did rule in favor of the winery to hold the event today after agricultural ordinance concerns were raised by Rockefeller Township.

The annual three-day festival includes live music, vendors, nine hot air balloons and all proceeds benefit local nonprofits.

